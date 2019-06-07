Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knapp Funeral Home 219 West Blaine Cissna Park , IL 60924 (815)-457-2424 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Knapp Funeral Home Cissna Park , IL View Map Visitation 10:00 AM St John Lutheran Church Ash Grove , IL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St John Lutheran Church Ash Grove , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francis H. Thompsen, 75 of Buckley, IL passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 18, 1943 in Watseka the son of Reinhart and Lydia Lehmann Thompsen. Francis married Nancy L. Robbins in Olanta, PA on April 2, 1966 and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2015. Survivors include two daughters- Carla (Gerald) Watson of Hoopeston and Malinda (James) Callaway of Oakley, IL; three grandchildren- Madisen, Kendall and Joshua Callaway; two step grandchildren- Dylan Pate and Desiree Watson; two brothers- Ronald (Betty) Thompsen of Donovan and Gordon (Linda) Thompsen of Martinton. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother- Donald, and one sister- Deloris Ann Judy.

Francis was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ash Grove, Cissna Park American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police, and Retired State Police Association of Illinois. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Francis was an Illinois State Trooper for over 31 years and worked as a Bailiff at the Iroquois County Courthouse for several years. He also enjoyed golf and gardening.

Funeral services will be on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at St John Lutheran Church in Ash Grove with Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at St John Lutheran Cemetery in Schwer. Military graveside rites by the Cissna Park American Legion Post #527.

Memorials may be made to St John Lutheran Church in Ash Grove or Illinois State Police Benevolent Fund.

Please share a memory of Francis at Francis H. Thompsen, 75 of Buckley, IL passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 18, 1943 in Watseka the son of Reinhart and Lydia Lehmann Thompsen. Francis married Nancy L. Robbins in Olanta, PA on April 2, 1966 and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2015. Survivors include two daughters- Carla (Gerald) Watson of Hoopeston and Malinda (James) Callaway of Oakley, IL; three grandchildren- Madisen, Kendall and Joshua Callaway; two step grandchildren- Dylan Pate and Desiree Watson; two brothers- Ronald (Betty) Thompsen of Donovan and Gordon (Linda) Thompsen of Martinton. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother- Donald, and one sister- Deloris Ann Judy.Francis was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ash Grove, Cissna Park American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police, and Retired State Police Association of Illinois. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Francis was an Illinois State Trooper for over 31 years and worked as a Bailiff at the Iroquois County Courthouse for several years. He also enjoyed golf and gardening.Funeral services will be on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at St John Lutheran Church in Ash Grove with Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at St John Lutheran Cemetery in Schwer. Military graveside rites by the Cissna Park American Legion Post #527.Memorials may be made to St John Lutheran Church in Ash Grove or Illinois State Police Benevolent Fund.Please share a memory of Francis at www.knappfuneralhomes.com Published in Times Republic from June 7 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close