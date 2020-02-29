|
|
Frank Rosenberger, 85, of Sheldon, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
He was born June 18, 1934 in Watseka, IL, the son of George Rosenberger and Mathilda (Schulz) Rosenberger.
Frank married Beverly Snapp in 1986 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, IL.
Frank was a farmer and an auctioneer for forty-five years. He also worked at Hicks Gas for thirty years as a service technician. He was a member of Slow Boys Tractor Club, Woodland Fire Department, trustee for the Woodland Fire Department, and Calvary Lutheran Church. Frank enjoyed doing yardwork, gardening, going to flea markets and garage sales, and watching kids baseball games. Frank was a fan of the White Sox, Cubs, Bears, and the Illini.
Surviving Mr. Frank Rosenberger is his daughter, Vonna (Merrill) Chaplin; step-sons, Tim (Kim) Williamson, and Roy (Dawn) Williamson; step-daughters, Pat Carlson, Penny Wolfe, and Lori (Tim) Hickman; grandson; Travis (LaKyea) Rosenberger; several step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9-11am, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, IL. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am. Pastor Alex McNally will officiate.
Burial will follow at Gaffield Cemetery in Iroquois, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Frank Rosenberger's name can be made to the Calvary Lutheran Pre-School or Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020