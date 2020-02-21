|
Garry M. Rutledge, 64, of Milford passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born April 6, 1955 in Glasgow, KY, the son of Earl and Virginia Maedelle (Hawkins) Rutledge. He married Cheryl A. Evans on January 25, 1975 in Milford and she preceded him in death on April 23, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim and Larry Rutledge.
He is survived by one son, Travis (Jenny) Rutledge of Wellington; one daughter, Haley (Jake) Seyfert of Delphi, IN; six grandchildren, Oliver, Piper & Liv Rutledge at home, and Trace, Tripp & Knox Seyfert at home; sister, Joyce Harrell; sister-in-law, Peg Rutledge; sister, Kay Perkins; brother, Don (Connie) Rutledge; brother, Steve Rutledge; sister, Deborah Powlison; sister-in-law, Linda Rutledge; brother, Tommy (Lauren) Rutledge; sister, Angela (Ken) Copenbarger; brother, Mark Rutledge; brother, Phillip (Stacy) Rutledge; and several nieces and nephews.
Garry owned and operated R&M Auto Body in Hoopeston. He specialized in restoration of old cars and was known as an amazing fabricator and painter. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed working wedding events with his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons at their barn.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford with Rev. Randy Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service.
