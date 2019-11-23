|
Gary Earl Raymond, 72, of Watseka passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago.
Gary was born June 1, 1947 in Watseka, the son of Charles Earl and Rita Eileen (Clawson) Raymond and they preceded him in death. He married Trula Jane Hoover on February 4, 1978 in Watseka and she survives.
Besides his wife, Trula Raymond of Watseka, he is survived by one son, Nathan Earl (Jill) Raymond of Arcola; one grandson, Beau Jamison Raymond; one granddaughter, Ivy Maxine Raymond; honorary son, Ryan (Alicia) Hoover and their son, Owen, of Indianapolis, IN; and one sister, Diana Thomas of Sarasota, FL.
Gary was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was baptized March 22, 1969, dedicated his life to the faith, and built many Kingdom Halls. He owned and operated local concrete companies for many years, but his true passion were the farms he owned and operated. Gary was a very kind man that loved his family and his greatest pride and joy were his grandkids. He died faithful to his Heavenly Father, Jehovah God.
Memorial visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Brother Eric Richardson will officiate.
A memory box will be provided for those to share a memory in honor of Gary or you may share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019