Gene William Enders, 90, of Sheldon, Illinois, passed away at 2:38 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Iroquois Memorial Resident Home in Watseka, Illinois.

He was born October 23, 1928 in Marshall County, Indiana to the late William Franklin Enders and Katie A. (Long) Enders.

Gene married Helen (Rathburn) Enders on March 31, 1973 in Kentland, Indiana. They Celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to her passing on May 25, 2018.

Mr. Enders served

Surviving Mr. Enders is one son, Larry Enders (DeLina); stepchildren, Barbara Rowland (Chuck), Diana Gooding (Richard), Michael Rathburn, and Jeffery Rathburn (Angela); grandchildren, Bret Enders, Blake Enders, Melanie Kujawski, and Lisa Badell (Jeff); step grandchildren, Charles Rowland (Amy), Christina Rowland, Joseph Gooding, Erin Debolt (Josh), Megan Gooding (Lynn), Jason Gooding (Jill), Colena and Shayan Rathburn; great-grandchildren, Katie Kujawski and Olivia Badell; step great-grandchildren, Charlie, Benjamin, Oaklyn, Clayton, Victoria, and Felicity; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; daughter, Nancy Kujawski; two sisters, Betty Lou (Enders) Wallace and Sylvia Enders.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice (200 North Laird Lane; Watseka, Il 60970) and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland, IN.

-Paid obituary

