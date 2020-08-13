1/1
Genevra M. Gooding
Genevra M. Gooding, 101, of Watseka, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1919 in Sheldon, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Quinn) Nagele. Genevra married Maxwell Gooding on December 27, 1941 in Kentland, IN. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1987.

She is survived by one daughter- Anne (Dr. Phil) Zumwalt of Watseka; two sons- Richard (Diana) Gooding of Sheldon and John (Tina) Gooding of Watseka; daughter-in-law- Marsha Gooding of Sheldon; two sister-in-laws- Kate Nagele of Sheldon and Lenore Nagele of Urbana; thirteen grandchildren- Patrick (Lesley) Gooding, Michael (Kara) Gooding, Joseph Gooding, Erin (Josh) DeBolt, Megan (Lynne) Ethridge, Jason (Jill) Gooding, Jill (Joshua) Rodin, Gwen (Dr. Eric) Szczesniak, Mark Zumwalt, Travis (Becca) Paro, and Samantha, Maxwell and Raegan Gooding; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers Leonard, Fr. Joseph, Vincent, Donald, Thomas, and James Nagele; and one son Edward Gooding.

Genevra was a member of St. Joseph and St. Edmund Catholic Churches. Her faith was very important to her, as she recited the Rosary every day. Genevra was also involved in the St. Cecelia Study Club and Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxillary. She was an outstanding cook, homemaker and gardener and an avid Cubs and Illini Basketball fan. A loving grandmother, Genevra enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school activities.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church in Earl Park, IN. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Kentland, IN. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Edmund Catholic Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.


Published in Times Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
