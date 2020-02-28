|
George A. Boudreau, 87, of Watseka and formerly of Martinton, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. He was born on September 6, 1932 in Martinton Twp., the son of George J. and Anna M. (Arseneau) Boudreau. He married Beverly Rich in Chebanse on March 3, 1962.
Surviving are his wife Beverly Boudreau of Watseka; one daughter, Dana (Michael) Blanchette of Bourbonnais; one son, Tom (Mari) Boudreau of Maypearl, TX; one sister, Lana Beaupre of Clifton; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Allison, Lauren, Joseph, Deborah, Benjamin, Timothy, Rebekah, and Elijah; six great grandchildren, Hudson, Nora, Levi, Myles, Gavin, and Wade.
George was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Duane and Ivan; one sister, Velma; and one grandson, Brett Hoy.
Mr. Boudreau was a lifelong farmer in the Iroquois County area. He enjoyed antique tractors.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Father Dan Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in L'Erable Catholic Cemetery in L'Erable.
Visitation will be from 9:00 until the 11:00 am funeral service on Monday also at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2020