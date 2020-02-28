Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp Funeral Home
415 North Main
Clifton, IL 60927
(815) 694-2424
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Knapp Funeral Home
415 North Main
Clifton, IL 60927
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Knapp Funeral Home
415 North Main
Clifton, IL 60927
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Boudreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Boudreau


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Boudreau Obituary
George A. Boudreau, 87, of Watseka and formerly of Martinton, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. He was born on September 6, 1932 in Martinton Twp., the son of George J. and Anna M. (Arseneau) Boudreau. He married Beverly Rich in Chebanse on March 3, 1962.
Surviving are his wife Beverly Boudreau of Watseka; one daughter, Dana (Michael) Blanchette of Bourbonnais; one son, Tom (Mari) Boudreau of Maypearl, TX; one sister, Lana Beaupre of Clifton; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Allison, Lauren, Joseph, Deborah, Benjamin, Timothy, Rebekah, and Elijah; six great grandchildren, Hudson, Nora, Levi, Myles, Gavin, and Wade.
George was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Duane and Ivan; one sister, Velma; and one grandson, Brett Hoy.
Mr. Boudreau was a lifelong farmer in the Iroquois County area. He enjoyed antique tractors.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Father Dan Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in L'Erable Catholic Cemetery in L'Erable.
Visitation will be from 9:00 until the 11:00 am funeral service on Monday also at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please share a memory of George at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -