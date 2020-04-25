|
|
George Milton Pierce, 72, of Danville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.
He was born in Watseka on February 2, 1948, the son of the late George Milton Pierce and Lyda Bess Kennedy Pierce. Mr. Pierce was the grandson of the late Samuel Elliott Kennedy and Grace Steed Kennedy of Hunter, Arkansas, and the late William Howard Pierce and Edith Pancake Pierce of Milford and Hunter. His wife Teresa Cox Pierce, the love of his life, passed away in 2012.
As he grew up, Milton attended Milford Christian Church and Milford schools, graduating from Milford Township High School in 1966. Throughout his adult life, he worked at various industries in the area, including Joan of Arc Canning Company, Hyster, and FMC. He also owned and operated his own janitorial service in Danville.
He is survived by one daughter, Pamela Pierce Wilson; five sons, Tracy Pierce, Michael Chi Pierce, Nick Cox, Geoff Coon, and David LaBounty; two sisters, Edith Pierce Fisher and Debra Pierce Hollen; one brother, Dale Pierce; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Compton and Mary Jennings; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Andy Coon.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to the current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab and Institute 355 East Eric, Chicago, IL 60611. This is what used to be called the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago and they were a great deal of help to Milton.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020