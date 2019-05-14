Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Whitlow. View Sign Service Information Segur-Knapp Funeral Home 219 South 4th Street Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2406 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Segur-Knapp Funeral Home 219 South 4th Street Watseka , IL 60970 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George "Larry" Whitlow, 76, of Crescent City passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center. He was born December 17, 1942 in Franklin County, IL, the son of George D. and Ruth (Dawson) Whitlow and they preceded him in death. Larry married Phyllis Larson on February 9, 1963 and she preceded him in death on December 29, 1982. He later married Donna Wall Paap on April 7, 1984 in Crescent City and she survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David (Mistie) Whitlow of Herscher and Rod Paap of South Padre Island, TX; one daughter, Pamela (Gary) Hibbert of Clifton; three grandchildren, Kyle and Hunter Whitlow and Ellaine Hibbert; and two sisters, Sue (Jim) Seabert of Reeds Spring, MO, and Kathy (Mike) Morris of Clifton.

Mr. Whitlow worked as a lineman for ComEd for over 27 years and was a 50-year member of the Watseka Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed boating, NASCAR, and loved cars.

A private funeral service was held at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, also at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital of Chicago or St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City.

