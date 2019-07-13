Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald G. (Gerry) Frerichs, 65, of Danforth, Illinois passed away on July 10, 2019. Gerry was born on January 22, 1954 the son of Glenn Alger and Mary Ann (Zillins) Frerichs. They preceded him in death. His grandparents, Alger and Gertie (Muller) Frerichs and Frank and Florence (Schriefer) Zillins also preceded him in death. He will be fondly and forever missed by his sister, Linda Harrison Meister of Aspen, Colorado, her husband Jerome Meister and their daughter Jessica Leanne. Gerry is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Harrison of Colorado, with whom he had a very special relationship. Gerry considered him more of a son than his nephew and shared many amazing adventures with him throughout the years. Gerald is also survived by Chris's sons Tate and Roland Harrison, his aunts and uncles, Robert and Shirley (Zillins) Short of Onarga and Bud and Marion (Schuler) Zillins of Michigan and many cousins.



Gerry survived a devastating truck accident in 1978 which left him physically disabled. His strong will triumphed over many complications and diverse obstacles during his life. Though in constant pain, Gerry maintained his remarkable sense of humor and keen wit, never complaining about his crippling afflictions.



Gerald grew up and attended schools in Danforth and Gilman. He loved wildlife and set aside a large pastureland with trees and shrubs as well as CRP land for their protection. He had several special dogs with whom he shared life on the farm. Gerry enjoyed raising livestock and talking and joking with his neighbors and many friends. He was an amazing conversationalist.



Ron and Sharon Henrichs along with their extended family befriended and helped Gerry especially after he became too disabled to drive or run errands for himself. Gerald also wanted to acknowledge his gratitude to everyone else who helped him during those difficult days, including the caring people at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth and his close friends.



Cremation rites will be accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Private grave side services will be held at the Danforth Cemetery at a later date per his wishes.



Please share a memory of Gerald at

Gerald G. (Gerry) Frerichs, 65, of Danforth, Illinois passed away on July 10, 2019. Gerry was born on January 22, 1954 the son of Glenn Alger and Mary Ann (Zillins) Frerichs. They preceded him in death. His grandparents, Alger and Gertie (Muller) Frerichs and Frank and Florence (Schriefer) Zillins also preceded him in death. He will be fondly and forever missed by his sister, Linda Harrison Meister of Aspen, Colorado, her husband Jerome Meister and their daughter Jessica Leanne. Gerry is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Harrison of Colorado, with whom he had a very special relationship. Gerry considered him more of a son than his nephew and shared many amazing adventures with him throughout the years. Gerald is also survived by Chris's sons Tate and Roland Harrison, his aunts and uncles, Robert and Shirley (Zillins) Short of Onarga and Bud and Marion (Schuler) Zillins of Michigan and many cousins.Gerry survived a devastating truck accident in 1978 which left him physically disabled. His strong will triumphed over many complications and diverse obstacles during his life. Though in constant pain, Gerry maintained his remarkable sense of humor and keen wit, never complaining about his crippling afflictions.Gerald grew up and attended schools in Danforth and Gilman. He loved wildlife and set aside a large pastureland with trees and shrubs as well as CRP land for their protection. He had several special dogs with whom he shared life on the farm. Gerry enjoyed raising livestock and talking and joking with his neighbors and many friends. He was an amazing conversationalist.Ron and Sharon Henrichs along with their extended family befriended and helped Gerry especially after he became too disabled to drive or run errands for himself. Gerald also wanted to acknowledge his gratitude to everyone else who helped him during those difficult days, including the caring people at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth and his close friends.Cremation rites will be accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Private grave side services will be held at the Danforth Cemetery at a later date per his wishes.Please share a memory of Gerald at www.knappfuneralhomes.com for his family members. Published in Times Republic from July 13 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close