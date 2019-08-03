|
Gloria Boone, 69, of Martinton, IL, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
She was born August 17, 1949, the daughter of Silven Ray and Helen (Young) Ray.
Gloria married Rodney Boone at St. Martin's Church on August 8, 1970.
Mrs. Boone was a Secretary for the St. Anne Grade School for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving Mrs. Gloria Boone is her husband, Rodney Boone of Martinton, IL; children, Ryan (Kristy) Boone of Martinton, IL, Renee (Jay) Morris of Watseka, IL, and Robyn (Brandon) Branson of Mahomet, IL; one brother, Gary Ray of Aroma Park, IL; and grandchildren, Cole, Blakley, Kaylee, Lucas, Aidan, Austin, Addison, Preston, and Teagan.
She is also preceded in death by her parents.
A Gathering of Friends will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials in Mrs. Boone's name can be made to the IMH Hospice or .
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019