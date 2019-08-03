Home

Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Boone


1949 - 2019
Gloria Boone Obituary
Gloria Boone, 69, of Martinton, IL, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
She was born August 17, 1949, the daughter of Silven Ray and Helen (Young) Ray.
Gloria married Rodney Boone at St. Martin's Church on August 8, 1970.
Mrs. Boone was a Secretary for the St. Anne Grade School for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving Mrs. Gloria Boone is her husband, Rodney Boone of Martinton, IL; children, Ryan (Kristy) Boone of Martinton, IL, Renee (Jay) Morris of Watseka, IL, and Robyn (Brandon) Branson of Mahomet, IL; one brother, Gary Ray of Aroma Park, IL; and grandchildren, Cole, Blakley, Kaylee, Lucas, Aidan, Austin, Addison, Preston, and Teagan.
She is also preceded in death by her parents.
A Gathering of Friends will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials in Mrs. Boone's name can be made to the IMH Hospice or .
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019
