|
|
Gloria J. (Fanning) Bell, 75, Milford, Illinois died peacefully in her sleep on January, 19, 2020. Gloria was a homemaker living in Milford with her husband, Barry.
Born August 2, 1944 in Watseka, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Hester Teske and George Fanning of Milford.
Gloria is survived by her children: Naomi (Paul) Yonke of Milford, IL; Adam (Sharon) Frye of Williamsburg, VA; Kermit (April) Hopper of Adairsville, GA; Alex (DiAnn) Hopper of Texarkana, TX; Angel (Todd) Crawford of Milford, IL; Amber Fjeldheim of Hamilton, OH; and Harrison (Rachel) Hand of Woodworth, IL; her siblings: Fred Fanning of Milford, IL and Jody Fellows of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Sarah Woods of Milford, IL; Lakyn and Lexi Frye of Williamsburg, VA; Beth and Samantha Hopper of Adairsville, GA; Janie Sumner (Andrew) of Lafayette, IN; Heather Mundy of Texarkana, TX; Alexis Hopper of Texarkana, TX; Charlton, Clover, and Clarity Crawford of Milford; Davin and Dillan Fjeldheim of Hamilton, OH; and Mikayla Hand of Woodworth, IL; and great-grandchildren: Gabe and Sky Woods and Ava Espinoza of Milford, IL; Charles Router, Benjamin Routier, Waylon Munday, Gwenyth Munday of Texarkana, TX; Jillian and Jameson McGehee of Lafayette, IN.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hester Teske, her father, George Fanning, her step father, Earl Teske, and one grandson, Paul Yonke of Milford.
Her family and friends will always remember her as a person who loved to read, garden, and watch birds.
Keeping Gloria's giving, her remains were donated to science in hopes that a cure for her cancer will be found.
A private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a to honor her memory.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10, 2020