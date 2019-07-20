Gordon E. Winger, 84, of Cissna Park passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Faith Place in Danforth. He was born January 28, 1935 in Cissna Park, the son of George A. and Gladys K. (Hari) Winger and they preceded him in death. Gordon married Aldine Young in Cissna Park on June 28, 1959 and she survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Guy (Sarah) Winger of Cissna Park and Gil (Anita) Winger of Bloomington; one daughter, Abby (Bud) Petry of Cissna Park; three sisters, Irma Jean Knapp, Lila Winger, and Marilyn Winger all of Cissna Park; seven grandchildren; and one great grandson.

Gordon served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He later worked at Uarco as a pressman from 1954 – 1994. Mr. Winger attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling, and loved the outdoors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Tom Stock will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, , or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Published in Times Republic from July 20 to July 27, 2019