Gordon M. Rhoades 81 of Crescent City, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at Riverside Miller Rehabilitation Center. He was born on the family farm on May 5, 1938 to John and Eloise Rhoades. The farm was just south of Crescent City. He attended and graduated at Watseka Community High School. Gordon was very proud to be the first football team manager for Coach Gordon McKenzie.
After graduating from high school, he worked for Illinois Bell and other Bell system companies. He was a devoted telephone lineman and enjoyed a long career and retired after 30 years of service.
Gordon was one of several residents to start the civil defense in Watseka. They not only helped out local disasters such as snow storms and flooding in the town but throughout the county. The civil defense also sponsored the highly regarded track meet sportsmanship trophy for the county track meet.
Gordon helped out in all kinds of local projects including coaching Little League baseball helping with local churches and their projects and helping in many positions at the county fair. Some of his favorite things that he loved was fishing traveling helping out his friends and family especially with their farming duties and mowing his big yard.
But the things that were very close to his heart were his model railroading, beloved Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Black Hawks. As a sports fan, in his later years, he enjoyed watching surfing on the North Shore of Hawaii and University of Hawaii football at the Aloha Stadium.
He was an amazing father. He will be truly missed by his family, friends and the community that he grew up around and loved. Gordon made many friends easily and will be missed by his friends and family in Hawaii. Aloha Dad until we meet again.
Gordon is survived by his sons Steve Rhoades and family, Jeff Rhoades and family, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, dear friends & his Hawaiian cat Puter.
Service to be held on Saturday August 10, 2019, visitation, 9:00 – 10:30 am, service to follow at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with Pastor Bart Koester officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 2019