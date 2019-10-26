Home

Services
Clancy-Houk Funeral Home Inc
214 W Sheffield St
Saint Anne, IL 60964
(815) 427-8181
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy-Houk Funeral Home Inc
214 W Sheffield St
Saint Anne, IL 60964
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
Papineau, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
Papineau, IL
More Obituaries for Harley Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley R. Miller


1930 - 2019
Harley R. Miller Obituary
Harley R. Miller, age 89, of Papineau, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. He was born May 27, 1930 in Kankakee, the son of Andrew & Laura Hansen Miller. He married Marilyn Ruebensam on June 21, 1952 in Papineau. Harley was a farmer until he turned 83 years old. He was also a realtor. He was a big sports fan, especially football. He was part of the 1947 Watseka High School champion football team. Harley was the mayor of Papineau for 11 years. He was past president of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, where he was also a member. He enjoyed training and showing horses and he also taught horseback riding lessons. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Miller of Papineau; two daughters, Jane & Wayne Cox of Charleston and Carol & Gene Lillge of Crystal River, FL; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Emma Carlton; and one sister, Mary Eastburn. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. Pastor Craig Forwalter will officiate the ceremony. Interment will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019
