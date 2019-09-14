|
|
Harold Redeker, 92, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He was born May 6, 1927 in Crescent City, IL, the son of Henry Redeker and Lottie Hankey.
Harold married Shirley Stein on November 21, 1948 in Crescent City, IL.
Mr. Redeker served in the Navy from 1945 until 1946 as a Seaman 2nd Class. He was an automotive mechanic for Ford and IPC. He enjoyed working on engines, yardwork, and most of all following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with their activities.
Surviving Mr. Redeker is his wife, Shirley Redeker of Watseka; sons, Skip (Barb) Redeker of Watseka, and Bruce (Jayn) Redeker of Watseka; daughter, Pam (Bob) Kissack of Stockland, IL; grandchildren, Laura, Ashley, Melissa, Kyle, Brett, and Bryce; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Kohen, Carrington, Noah, Brogan, Caleb, and Carrick; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Esther; and one brother, Wallace.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9-11 am, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City, IL. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 am following the visitation. Pastor Joel Brown will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Redeker's name can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2019