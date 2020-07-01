Ira "June" H. Ratliff Jr, 93, of Martinton passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sheldon Healthcare Center. He was born on May 2, 1927 in Clifton, the son of Ira Sr. and Marguerite (Hopkins) Ratliff. June married Eileen Shyke on July 29, 1950 in Martinton.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Ratliff of Martinton; his children, James Ratliff of Martinton, Susan Thomas of Watseka, Cheryl (Tom) Davis of Martinton and Traci (Shane) Kleinert of Loda; thirteen grandchildren: Shawn Cailteux, Kristie (Darin) Hofbauer, Tyson Cailteux, Matt Ratliff, Cassie Davis (Jeff Feret), Crystal Davis (Nic Beavers), Collin (Jessica) Davis, Anthony (Casie) Ratliff-Troyer, Shannon Ratliff (Darrin Schaap), Kailey Kleinert (Drew Schrodt), Colton Kleinert, Beau Kleinert and Brooke Kleinert; nine great-grandchildren; a special niece Kathy Webster; and his faithful companion Dalmation, Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Jeff Ratliff; one daughter Diana Cailteux; a son-in-law Dan Thomas; and one brother and three sisters.

June spent his life doing what he loved best – farming and raising Angus Cattle. He was a graduate of Chatsworth High School, where he played football. When June wasn't farming, he enjoyed woodworking and collecting antiques.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. June was also a former member of the Martinton Lion's Club and was Drainage Commissioner.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the 11:00am funeral service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton. Memorials may be made to Martinton Fire/EMS, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Martinton Food Pantry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store