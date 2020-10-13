1/1
Jack M. Redman PhD
1951 - 2020
Jack Martin Redman passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Denton, Texas. Jack was born June 12, 1951 in Watseka, Illinois to Merrill and Patricia (Shropshire) Redman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother James. Loving husband of Ruth (Crary), beloved father of Cory and wife Jen; Tyler and wife Magon; and James and wife Erin. Proud grandfather ("DOC") to Graham and Jackson. Favorite brother of Jill (Gary) Pratt. Best uncle of many nieces and nephews. Survived also by a host of loyal friends. He will be missed by his loyal companion Lily. Jack was a dedicated teacher for special needs students, having taught at multiple secondary schools in the region. In 2017, Jack retired from Denton High School, after 32 years of teaching. Jack earned his Bachelors of Science in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls in 1974, a Masters of Education from University of North Texas in 1993, and a Doctorate of Philosophy from Louisiana Baptist University in 1995. Doc Redman, was the consummate educator, looking out for his students' welfare as well as assisting them in reaching their full potential. He was an avid hunter and fishermen and loved watching sports.
A memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred, in his name, to:
American Kidney Fund: www.kidneyfund.org
American Diabetes Association: diabetes.org/diabetes/donation
Prosthetic Promises In His Name: www.prostheticpromisesinhisname.org
Ducks Unlimited: www.ducks.org/support/donate


Published in Times Republic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 12, 2020
Doc Redman was my son Steven Ross Jr's teacher and honestly he was his mentor and friend. He was very much needed in his life at that time in his life. I truly believe he was the reason my son able to graduate. My prayers are with his family and friends.
Misty Moore
Student
October 12, 2020
You are the Best Big Brother and have left me with many Beautiful Memories. Thanks for always being there for me. I will miss you until we meet again. I am so glad that your struggles are over now.
Jill Pratt
Sister
October 12, 2020
Only knew Jack for a short time as his bus driver, delivering him to dialysis. He adores his wife, children and sweet dog. I miss him terribly, what I learned from him was love like there is no tomorrow, and to let things go...
He was a jokester, always sharing stories of times with his family, oh yes, one of my favorites, getting his wife on the terrorist watch list. He always spoke so lovIngly about Ruth, his eyes beaming with love and admiration of her. He knew he was a blessed man. My heart goes out to his family. I miss him, Ruth and Lily sitting at the curb watching for me to arrive. Love that we never pulled away without him and Ruth shouting “I love you” my heart is heavy. May the Lord bless you as you let Jack go home to our Heavenly Father, I know you have many sweet memories to hold you up. I consider myself blessed to have known him he felt like a friend. Take care of yourselves. Carla
Carla Swogger
Friend
