Only knew Jack for a short time as his bus driver, delivering him to dialysis. He adores his wife, children and sweet dog. I miss him terribly, what I learned from him was love like there is no tomorrow, and to let things go...

He was a jokester, always sharing stories of times with his family, oh yes, one of my favorites, getting his wife on the terrorist watch list. He always spoke so lovIngly about Ruth, his eyes beaming with love and admiration of her. He knew he was a blessed man. My heart goes out to his family. I miss him, Ruth and Lily sitting at the curb watching for me to arrive. Love that we never pulled away without him and Ruth shouting “I love you” my heart is heavy. May the Lord bless you as you let Jack go home to our Heavenly Father, I know you have many sweet memories to hold you up. I consider myself blessed to have known him he felt like a friend. Take care of yourselves. Carla

Carla Swogger

Friend