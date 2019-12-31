|
James A. Baumgartner, 83, of Watseka passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born on January 19, 1936 in South Bend, IN, the son of Charles and Mary (Taylor) Baumgartner, Sr. He married Lila L. Fleming in Kokomo, IN on August 13, 1972 and she preceded him in death on March 24, 2008.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol (Bruce) Besco of Ottawa, ON Canada and Jeanne (Jay) Johnston of Punta Gorda, FL; two sons, James (Linda Norris) Baumgartner Jr. of San Jose, CA and Andrew (Kathryn Ambs) Baumgartner of Ft. Wayne, IN; 3 grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Baumgartner of Vandalia, MI and Charles (Elaine) Baumgartner, Jr. of South Bend, IN; sister-in-law, Janet Baumgartner of Grand Rapids, MI; brother-in-law, Larry Brafman of Peru, IL; one step-daughter, Marsha Hofbauer of Milford and one step-son, Bill (Linda) Decker of Milford; 9 step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Lila, Mr. Baumgartner was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick and John Baumgartner; three sisters, Sister Veronica Baumgartner, Mary Katherine Skibbe and June Brafman.
Jim was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church and choir, Kiwanis Club, Barbershop Quartet Chorus, and the annual Iroquois County Christmas Cantata.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. Funeral mass will be at 11:00 am at church with Fr. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020