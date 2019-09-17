|
|
James "Jim" Lee Brammer, 73, of Gilman, formerly of Milford, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Gilman Health Care Center. He was born October 12, 1945 in Watseka, the son of James J. and Viola (Newnum) Brammer and they preceded him in death. Jim married Peggy Haxton on April 1, 1994 in Milford and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2018.
Mr. Brammer is survived by one special cousin, Nita Dubble of Watseka.
Jim was the police chief for the town of Buckley, retiring in 2010 and was the police chief in Onarga for several years. He served as a police officer for several southern Iroquois County towns. Jim was the owner and publisher for the Milford Area Bulletin Board for eight years, 2002 – 2010.
A celebration of life will take place at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Life Church in Gilman. Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to Life Church of Gilman, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, or Donor's Choice.
Arrangements by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please share a memory of Jim at baierfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, 2019