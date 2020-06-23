James "Jim" R. Seabert, 69 of Martinton passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 23, 1951 in Streator, the son of Doris E. Mulhall and Harold N. Seabert.



He married Carolyn "Sue" Seabert on December 13, 1969 at the Church of Christ in Bradley and she survives. He is also survived by one daughter, Stacey A. (Jason) Lareau of Martinton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gail Seabert of Dwight; two sisters, Gladys Zeller of Florida and Gloria (Bruce) Bossert of Dwight; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Jamin and Kim Seabert; one grandson, Braeden Seabert; his father, his mother, and his step-father, John Joyce; and one brother, Robert Gall.



Mr. Seabert was a member of the Martinton Church of Christ. He was the fire chief in Martinton for 16 years and served 30 years on the fire department. He was also on the Martinton Town Board for 16 years. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Due to the current restrictions, a private celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Martinton. The private celebration of life will be available to watch at 2 p.m. on the Martinton Church of Christ Facebook Page.



Memorials may be made to the Martinton Fire Protection District or to the family's wishes.

