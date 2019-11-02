|
Jamie Lynn Neumann, 67, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 28, 2019, at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka after a long battle with cancer. She was born January 4, 1952, in Princeton, Indiana, to James and Bettye (Brines) Cox. She married Frederick Neumann on June 22, 1996, in Watseka. He survives.
She is also survived by two step-sons and their wives, Bradley and Jeanette Neumann of Long Beach, California and Brian and Rebecca Neumann of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Ethan, Benjamin, Evan, and Luke of Wisconsin and Sydney and Jorja of California; her brother, Keith (Diana) of Indiana; and her sister, Marsha of Indiana. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Jamie grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from the University of Evansville. Most of her career was spent in Human Resources. She retired at the end of 2017 from the Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Resident Home after 25+ years as the Director of Human Resources.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially liked playing games with the grandkids. Jamie loved spending time in northern Wisconsin where the family vacationed yearly. She especially liked watching the Bald Eagles soar overhead.
Jamie was a very active member of the First Christian Church in Watseka. She was especially involved with Youth activities and the Daycare.
Jamie was a tremendous woman and will be missed by many. She had a large, positive influence on the lives of many others.
Visitation will be November 9, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka from 3:00-7:00 p.m. There will be a Memorial Service at the First Christian Church in Watseka on November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Ben Stone and Roy Johnson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to First Christian Church, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, or Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
