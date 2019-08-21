Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Grosvenor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Grosvenor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Grosvenor Obituary
Jane Grosvenor, 73, of Watseka, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday August 18, 2019.
Jane was born on August 20, 1945 in Urbana, the daughter of Donald Stapp and Mary Stapp. She married Oliver Grosvenor on September 24, 1965. Together they had 9 children Ricky, Lisa, Brian, Amy, Sarah, Mark, David, John and Loren.
Jane is preceded in death by her father Donald, mother Mary, husband Oliver, son Brian, grandchildren Clayton, Zachary and Emma Jane. Surviving are her 8 children Ricky (Cathy) of Woodland, Lisa (Todd) Crawford of Palm Coast, Amy (Greg) Howard of Clearwater, Sarah (Kevin) Ridder of Crete, Mark (Terrica) of Watseka, David of Pontiac, John (Danielle) of Symsonia, Loren (Laura) of Watseka, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
No funeral services will be held per Jane's request.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.