Jane Grosvenor, 73, of Watseka, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday August 18, 2019.
Jane was born on August 20, 1945 in Urbana, the daughter of Donald Stapp and Mary Stapp. She married Oliver Grosvenor on September 24, 1965. Together they had 9 children Ricky, Lisa, Brian, Amy, Sarah, Mark, David, John and Loren.
Jane is preceded in death by her father Donald, mother Mary, husband Oliver, son Brian, grandchildren Clayton, Zachary and Emma Jane. Surviving are her 8 children Ricky (Cathy) of Woodland, Lisa (Todd) Crawford of Palm Coast, Amy (Greg) Howard of Clearwater, Sarah (Kevin) Ridder of Crete, Mark (Terrica) of Watseka, David of Pontiac, John (Danielle) of Symsonia, Loren (Laura) of Watseka, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
No funeral services will be held per Jane's request.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019