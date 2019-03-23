Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janice K. Conrad, 75, of Indianapolis, Indiana (formerly of Sheldon, Illinois) passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born May, 1943 in Watseka, Illinois to Fred C. and Nellie B. Disosway.

Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Conrad; her parents, Fred C. and Nellie B. Disosway; her mother-in-law, father-in-law and grandparents. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Conrad of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Janice filled her life with love of family, friends and community. She loved being with people and made it her mission in life to care for and help people.

She graduated from Sheldon High School, Sheldon, Illinois in 1961. She was a graduate of Charm Beauty School, Kankakee, Illinois in 1962. She was an Illinois State licensed Cosmetologist. She owned and operated Janice Kay Salon in Sheldon, Illinois for several years. She was also an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. She and her husband Doug founded Sheldon Fun Days in the mid-1970's and she served as President for 6 years. She held a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Home Administration from George Washington University/Kankakee Community College. She was the Administrator of Hawthorne Lodge, Watseka, Illinois, before becoming Owner & CEO of Sheldon Healthcare Inc., Sheldon, Illinois.

She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Sheldon, Illinois; the Illinois Healthcare Association and Speedway Christian Church in Speedway, IN.

Local cremation arrangements were made by Conkle Funeral Home Inc., Speedway, Indiana. Janice will be buried at Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon, Illinois at a later date.

A special mailbox has been set up for anyone who wishes to send cards, please send them to: Kim Conrad, 6137 Crawfordsville Road, Suite F, Box #171, Speedway, IN 46224. If desired, memorial contributions in memory of Janice can be sent to: Speedway Christian Church, 5110 W. 14th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224.

-Paid obituary Janice K. Conrad, 75, of Indianapolis, Indiana (formerly of Sheldon, Illinois) passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born May, 1943 in Watseka, Illinois to Fred C. and Nellie B. Disosway.Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Conrad; her parents, Fred C. and Nellie B. Disosway; her mother-in-law, father-in-law and grandparents. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Conrad of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Janice filled her life with love of family, friends and community. She loved being with people and made it her mission in life to care for and help people.She graduated from Sheldon High School, Sheldon, Illinois in 1961. She was a graduate of Charm Beauty School, Kankakee, Illinois in 1962. She was an Illinois State licensed Cosmetologist. She owned and operated Janice Kay Salon in Sheldon, Illinois for several years. She was also an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. She and her husband Doug founded Sheldon Fun Days in the mid-1970's and she served as President for 6 years. She held a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Home Administration from George Washington University/Kankakee Community College. She was the Administrator of Hawthorne Lodge, Watseka, Illinois, before becoming Owner & CEO of Sheldon Healthcare Inc., Sheldon, Illinois.She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Sheldon, Illinois; the Illinois Healthcare Association and Speedway Christian Church in Speedway, IN.Local cremation arrangements were made by Conkle Funeral Home Inc., Speedway, Indiana. Janice will be buried at Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon, Illinois at a later date.A special mailbox has been set up for anyone who wishes to send cards, please send them to: Kim Conrad, 6137 Crawfordsville Road, Suite F, Box #171, Speedway, IN 46224. If desired, memorial contributions in memory of Janice can be sent to: Speedway Christian Church, 5110 W. 14th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224.-Paid obituary Funeral Home Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway

4925 West 16th. Street

Speedway , IN 46224

(317) 241-6333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Times Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close