Jason Paul Fancher, 47, of Milford passed away on August 27, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born September 22, 1972 in Kankakee, the son of Franklin and Jerrie (Holse) Fancher.
He is survived by his father, Franklin (Rebecca) Fancher of Gilman; his mother, Jerrie (Joe) Craighead of Milford; sister, Melissa Fancher-Osborn of Milford; daughter, Sheanice (Alex) Fancher of Danville; nephews, Michael and Jordan Mann of Milford; step-sister, Sarah Nambo and family of Streator; step-brother, Joe Nambo and family of Aroma Park; aunts, Peggy Lamie of Wedron and Karen Silfies of Ashkum; uncle, Don (Anita) Holse of Livingston, TX; former wife and special friend, Melanie Austin; special maternal cousins, Jay, Keri and Brent Silfies; and special paternal cousin, Michelle Lamie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and two uncles, Bobby Parker and David Fancher; and one aunt, Cheryl Keister.
Jason was very artistic and his passion was tattooing. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton (142 W. Patton). Visitation will follow the memorial service until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Knapp Funeral Home in Milford will be assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to ICARe (Iroquois County Animal Rescue) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.