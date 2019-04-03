Jean Kerchenfaut, 78, of Punta Gorda, FL, and Gibson City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Punta Gorda. Jean was born to Ray and Floine (Allen) Breeding on October 21, 1940 in Watseka, IL. Jean married her husband William on June 20, 1971 in Gibson City, IL.



Jean will be greatly missed by her husband, William Kerchenfaut; daughter Kara Kizior; sister, Marion Davis of St. Charles, MO, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Dean and sisters Thelma and Vickie.



A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Gibson City, IL at the First Christian Church. Interment will be at the Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital or the First Christian Church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family.

-Paid obituary