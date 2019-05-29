Jill Huizenga, 56, of Watseka, IL passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1962 in Watseka to parents, Ralph Morgan and Margaret (Redburn) Morgan who preceded her in death.
Jill is survived by husband Greg Huizenga of Watseka; four sons, Gregory Jr. (Amanda) Huizenga of Watseka, Jeremiah Joe Huizenga of Chicago, IL, Shane Chevrolet (Alisa) Huizenga of Bradley, IL, Justin Dale Huizenga of Watseka; one daughter, Renee Huizenga (Dan Walwer) of Woodland, IL; one step-son, Brandon (Toni) Ponton of Martinton; one sister, Cathy Grein of Urbana, IL; two brothers, Dennis (Carol) Morgan of Oregon, and Brad (Tammi) Morgan of Michigan; and seven grandchildren, Devin Allan, Hailie Christine, Hunter James, Parker Allan, Nova Noelle, Carter Kenneth, and Chloe Elizabeth.
Jill married Gregory Huizenga on January 1, 1982 at the Danforth Reformed Church.
Jill enjoyed gardening, crafts, camping, motorcycle rides, and spending time with family. She was a manager at Subway.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth, IL. Another visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Officiating will be Pastor Donald McDonald.
Burial will be at Danforth Reformed Cemetery in Danforth, IL.
Memorials can be made to Danforth Reformed Church.
Please sign the guestbook at www.baierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Republic from May 29 to June 4, 2019