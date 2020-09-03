Joan Lee Ehrhardt, 80 of Watseka passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sheldon Healthcare. She was born on January 17, 1940 in Iroquois, the daughter of Everette Lincoln and Frances Eleanor (Taylor) Haste.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana (Ronnie) Ahlden of Crescent City, Sandy Sikma of Donovan, and Heidi Ehrhardt of Champaign; five grandchildren, Clayton Ahlden, Britney (Chris) Rudisill, Lincoln (Tricia) Saak, Taylor (Carrie) Saak, and Susan Lee Tungate; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay (Johnnie) Hoyer and Sheryl Haste; one brother, Ivan (Gloria) Haste; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Kenneth Rae Norder; her second husband, James Jay Ehrhardt; and one son-in-law, Ronald Sikma.
Joan was an avid gardener, gifted seamstress, and loved to bowl.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Kara Berg will officiate. Burial will follow at Morris Chapel Cemetery in Iroquois.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the funeral service, all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Please share a memory of Joan at www.baierfuneralhome.com
Visit the online guestbook at timesrepublic.info.
- Paid obituary