Joanne R. DePatis

Joanne R. DePatis Obituary
Joanne R. DePatis, age 81 of Beaverville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton. She was born December 3, 1937 in Bourbonnais Township, the daughter of Paul & Katherine Marino Magruder.

She married Gerald DePatis on September 22, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death. Joanne enjoyed golfing, bowling, movies, card games, and gambling. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. Surviving are one son and two daughters-in-law, Michael & Nicki DePatis of Donovan and Lisa DePatis of Jeffersonville, IN; two grandchildren, Kegan DePatis and Kelcey DePatis, both of Donovan; one sister, Doris Gromer of Bourbonnais; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Joanne is preceded in death by one son, Gerald "JP" DePatis; her parents; and nine siblings.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Beaverville. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville or Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.
Published in Times Republic from July 22 to July 24, 2019
