On February 14, we sent our Best Angel Home...
God had a bigger plan for her.
Jody L. Lafond, age 65, of Grant Park, died at her home.
She was born November 21, 1954 in Kankakee, the daughter of Russell & Elinor Bellee Sadler.
Jody worked for Donovan Fertilizer Plant for many years. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville.
Jody's smile could fill a room. Her laughter, contagious. Her generosity, unsurpassed. Her style, pure class. Her work ethic, tireless. Her heart, so giving and full of love...She was a Mother, A Grandmother, A Sister, An Aunt, a Friend who will truly be missed by all.
She adored her grandkids and would do anything for them. She was 100% Hockey Grandma and loved to cheer for them from the stands! She loved to cheer for them anywhere. She even has acquired some extra grandkids through the years, and they all loved their Grandma Jody!
Surviving are her longtime companion of 30 years, Bob Duis of Grant Park; one daughter & son-in-law, Mandy & Pat McNeely of Kankakee; one son, Jerod Lafond of Beaverville; one daughter-in-law, Jessica Lafond of St. Anne; two grandchildren, Ethan McNeely and Carson McNeely; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Cris & Daniel "Bo" Perkinson of Piper City and Terri & Tom Koronkowski of Kankakee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jody is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held 4:00 pm. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. Rev. Vern Arseneau will celebrate the Mass.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, 2020