John married Mary Ellen Pacuicrk on July 4, 1964 in Camp LeJuene, NC. She preceded him in passing on April 29, 2017.



John served in the Marines for 22 years before retiring. He completed three tours in Vietnam. John was a postmaster in the Florida area.



He enjoyed watching NASCAR and watching his grandson race.



He is survived by daughter Michelle Hofbauer (Todd) of Western Springs, IL; brother Todd Fortin of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law Jan Fortin of Watseka, IL; brother-in-law Ben Reichert of Martinton, IL; grandchildren Johnathan Fortin and Jade Hofbauer; and nieces and nephews Jim and Sue Reichert.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Burial will be at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.



Memorials can be made to Hospice of Kankakee.



Please leave your memories for the family at

