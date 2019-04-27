John Fortin, 80, from Fruitland Park, FL .and previously from Watseka, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. John was born on September 3, 1938 in Gilman, Illinois, the son of Vernal and Dorothy (LaVoie) Fortin and they preceeded her in death in addition to his wife, Mary Ellen; one brother, Garry Fortin, and one sister, Cookie Reichert.
John married Mary Ellen Pacuicrk on July 4, 1964 in Camp LeJuene, NC. She preceded him in passing on April 29, 2017.
John served in the Marines for 22 years before retiring. He completed three tours in Vietnam. John was a postmaster in the Florida area.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR and watching his grandson race.
He is survived by daughter Michelle Hofbauer (Todd) of Western Springs, IL; brother Todd Fortin of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law Jan Fortin of Watseka, IL; brother-in-law Ben Reichert of Martinton, IL; grandchildren Johnathan Fortin and Jade Hofbauer; and nieces and nephews Jim and Sue Reichert.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Kankakee.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019