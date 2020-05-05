John H. Gagnon, 72 of Flagler Beach, FL passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1948 in Watseka, IL to the late Howard and Mildred Gagnon. He was an amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was survived by his wife Claudette, son Chad and wife Valerie, daughter Stacey and husband Roland Oliva and grandchildren Evan, Hayley and Amanda Gagnon. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials can be sent to Prairieview Lutheran Home, P.O. Box 4, Danforth, IL 60930-0004.



