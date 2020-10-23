Joseph F. Bulington, 82, of Sheldon passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born on July 12, 1938 in Monon, IN the son of Lyal R. and Loretta (Warran) Bulington. He married Colleen Eilers in Woodland on January 16, 1976.
Surviving are his wife, Colleen Bulington of Sheldon; one daughter, Lori (Jim) Hickson of Malden, MO; two sons, Joseph (Amanda) Bulington of Reynolds, IN and Jason Bulington of Owasso, OK; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald Bulington of Florida and Clyde Bulington of Monticello, IN; mother in law and father in law, Joyce and Gene Eilers of Watseka; two brothers in law, Jeff (Brenda) Eilers of Kentland, IN and J.D. (Julie) Eilers of Watseka; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; two sisters; and one sister in law, Brenda Eilers Varboncoeur.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Rev. Justin Huber will officiate. Burial will follow at Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon. Graveside military rites will be provided by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:30 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Watseka American Legion Post 23, Sheldon Public Library, or donor's choice.
