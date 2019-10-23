|
|
Joseph Kusman, 70, of Donovan, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
He was born July 22, 1949 in Chicago, IL, the son of Edward Kusman and Ruth Orchard Kusman.
Joseph served in the ARMY. He was a star route US mail contractor for almost 50 years.
Surviving Mr. Kusman are his siblings, Claudia (Stephen) Steinkamp of Elizabethtown, PA, Mark (Kelly) Kusman of Flower Mound, TX, Scott (Kay) Kusman of Bristol, WI, and Bonita Kusman of California; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Kusman and Edward "Skip" Kusman; and one sister, Ruthann Kusman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Joe's residence on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1-2:30pm. The family welcomes all to join them at the residence to share stories and great past times with Joe. Light refreshments and snacks will be served.
A private burial service will be held at the Beaver Cemetery in Donovan, IL following the Celebration of Life.
Memorials in Mr. Kusman's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019