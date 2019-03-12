Josephine Fortner, 81, of Watseka, Il, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Watseka.
She was born on October 28, 1937 in Fairbury, IL, the daughter of Roy Hanshew and Mildred (Dunahee) Hanshew.
Josephine married Carl Fortner on August 22, 1965 in Gilman, IL. He passed on October 31, 2003.
Mrs. Fortner was a homemaker. She enjoyed horse racing and horse shows.
Surviving Mrs. Fortner are her sons, James Fortner of Watseka, IL and Joseph Fortner of Roberts, IL; sister, Betty Weber of
Tennessee; grandchildren, Dominic, Bryce, and Aaron; one great granddaughter on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; one brother; one sister.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home.
Private Funeral Services and Interment will be held.
Memorials in Mrs. Fortner's name can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or Donor's Choice.
