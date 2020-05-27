So sorry to hear of Joyces passing! As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May you Rest In Peace Joyce!
Joe and Sheila Wilken and Family
Joyce Ann Highfill, 86, of Milford, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, in Watseka.
Joyce was born on May 19, 1934, in Watseka, the daughter of Edwin and Tena (Wilken) Walker. She married Charles E. Highfill on November 1, 1952, in Milford, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 19, 1986.
She is survived by one daughter- Tammy (Jim) Kunce of Milford; two sons- Rick (Charlene) Highfill and Ed (Carol) Highfill both of Milford; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister- Gloria "Jean" Lauterbauch.
Joyce graduated from Milford High School, in 1952. She was a drum majorette in school, where she became a very talented baton twirler. After high school she taught baton twirling for years. She was a member of Milford Christian Church. Joyce worked as a site manager for Peace Meal, in Milford, for over 20 years, until she retired in 2018. She enjoyed camping, loved animals and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Milford, with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston to assist them in honoring Joyce's life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from May 27 to Jun. 6, 2020.