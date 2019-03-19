Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joyce Deany, 83, of Watseka passed away on March 14, 2019 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Joyce was born February 13, 1936 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Leonard J. and Kathryn (Flessner) Hoeger and they preceded her in death along with one sister, Carol Bowen. She married Paul Dean Sloter in Chatsworth in December of 1958, and he preceded her in death in 1961. She later married Donald Deany in Cullom on August 10, 1963 and he survives in Watseka. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Eric Paul Sloter of Bella Vista, AR, John David Sloter of Boone, IA, and Mark Donald Deany of Richmond Height, MO; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five brother-in-laws. Mrs. Deany was a music educator and a school counselor for Crescent Iroquois and Watseka Unit #9. She was a member of Iroquois Mental Health Center, Lutherans for Life, Retired Teachers Association, and Past-President of her church council. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Cullom with her grandson, Vicar Alex Sloter, officiating. Memorials may be given to Lutherans for Life, Faith Lutheran Mission Fund, Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, or Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Please share a memory of Joyce at

Joyce Deany, 83, of Watseka passed away on March 14, 2019 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Joyce was born February 13, 1936 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Leonard J. and Kathryn (Flessner) Hoeger and they preceded her in death along with one sister, Carol Bowen. She married Paul Dean Sloter in Chatsworth in December of 1958, and he preceded her in death in 1961. She later married Donald Deany in Cullom on August 10, 1963 and he survives in Watseka. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Eric Paul Sloter of Bella Vista, AR, John David Sloter of Boone, IA, and Mark Donald Deany of Richmond Height, MO; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five brother-in-laws. Mrs. Deany was a music educator and a school counselor for Crescent Iroquois and Watseka Unit #9. She was a member of Iroquois Mental Health Center, Lutherans for Life, Retired Teachers Association, and Past-President of her church council. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Cullom with her grandson, Vicar Alex Sloter, officiating. Memorials may be given to Lutherans for Life, Faith Lutheran Mission Fund, Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, or Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Please share a memory of Joyce at knappfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Segur-Knapp Funeral Home

219 South 4th Street

Watseka , IL 60970

(815) 432-2406 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Times Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close