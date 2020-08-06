Joyce Smith Wall, 87, of West Peoria and formerly of Watseka, passed away in West Peoria on Friday, April 17, 2020 due to natural causes.??Joyce was born September 10, 1932 in Rensselaer Indiana, the only daughter of Don and Louella (Kanne) Smith. After the death of her mother in 1934, she was raised by Ray O and Lois (Reisling) Smith also of Rensselaer. She attended Rensselaer schools and graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1950. Joyce was always very proud of her attendance of Indiana American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State. ??She married Wayne Wall in Rensselaer IN on June 3, 1950. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2013. They made their home in the Watseka area. In the early years of their marriage Joyce was a homemaker and helped Wayne on the farm. She later worked in sales at several establishments in Watseka. In 1972 she began working at First Trust and Saving Bank in Watseka, where she became the first female loan officer. In 1979 she bought Jack and Jill children's clothing store. Later she opened a second location in Kentland IN, followed by the purchase of Ashton's, a woman's clothing store. She opened Joyce's Fashions in Watseka. She and Wayne opened The Right Fit men's clothing in Kentland. During this time, they put on many fashion show luncheons at various locations in Watseka and Kentland. ??Mrs. Wall spent many years supporting Wayne, her children and grandchildren at the Iroquois Co. Fair and other livestock shows. She never missed a dance recital, graduation, birthday, confirmation, wedding or concert in which any of her kids or grandkids were involved. ??Joyce was an active member of Home Extension and President of the Iroquois Co Home Extension Board. She was also a member of Watseka Business and Professional Organization and the Watseka Chamber of Commerce. ??She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne. Also preceding her were cousins Nancy (Smith) Stevens and Bill Smith, with whom she was raised, and one half-brother Hal Smith. ??Joyce is survived by her three children: Paula Duis, Champaign, Sue Wall Bloomfield, IN and Tom Wall (Charlotte) of Hopedale, IL. Eight grandchildren: Julie Blunier (Dustin) of Hanna City, IL, Robbie Duis (Chelsea) of Channing TX, Kate Duis (Dennis Paras) of Cheverly, MD, Leslie Matherly (Kyle) of Bloomington, IN, Britton Sobkoviak (Letha) of Spencer IN, Kristin Jones (Jacob) of Pontiac, IL, Ashley Moritz (Brad) of Ashkum, IL, Lucas Wall (Ashley) of Hopedale, IL., and ten great grandchildren. Also surviving are one half-brother, Dave Smith, a sister-in-law Betty (Wall) Leonard of Watseka and cousins ,Patty Smith, Phyllis Smith both of Rensselaer and Linda Smith of Indianapolis, IN. ??Joyce's family would like to thank the staff from Heddington Oaks for their care and kindness toward her over the last 3 years.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-2 pm at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with the funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.??Memorials may be made in her name to the Iroquois Co Fair Association.
