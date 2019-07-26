Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kunce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Kunce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Kunce Obituary
Judith Kunce, 72, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was born August 5, 1946 in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Edward Raether and Jean (Martin) Raether.
Judith married Paul Kunce on November 23, 1968. He preceded her in passing on April 20, 2018.
Mrs. Kunce was a Phlebotomist for IMH for many years. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and church family.
Surviving Mrs. Kunce are her sons, Joseph (Julie) Kunce of Davis, IL, Neil (Stacy) Kunce of Watseka, Eric (Lauren) Kunce of LaGrange, KY, and Peter (Deloris Baker) Kunce of Hoopeston; brother, Daniel Raether of Grand Rapids, MI; brother-in-law's, Victor Heuring of Oregon, OH, and Noel Benner of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law's, Diane Kunce of Merritt Island, FL and Barbara Allison of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Kassidy, Kenton, Kallie, Stepheny, Nathan, Ryan, Adam, Emily, Allison, Kyleigh, Shaeley, and Sierra; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and one on the way (Emilia Judith).
She is also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Heuring; and grandchild, Clayton Wayne Kunce.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-4pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka with Funeral Services to follow at 4:00 pm. Pastor Bart Koester will officiate.
Burial will be held at a later date following Cremation Rites.
Memorials in Mrs. Kunce's name can be made to the or .
Published in Times Republic from July 26 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now