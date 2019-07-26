|
Judith Kunce, 72, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was born August 5, 1946 in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Edward Raether and Jean (Martin) Raether.
Judith married Paul Kunce on November 23, 1968. He preceded her in passing on April 20, 2018.
Mrs. Kunce was a Phlebotomist for IMH for many years. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and church family.
Surviving Mrs. Kunce are her sons, Joseph (Julie) Kunce of Davis, IL, Neil (Stacy) Kunce of Watseka, Eric (Lauren) Kunce of LaGrange, KY, and Peter (Deloris Baker) Kunce of Hoopeston; brother, Daniel Raether of Grand Rapids, MI; brother-in-law's, Victor Heuring of Oregon, OH, and Noel Benner of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law's, Diane Kunce of Merritt Island, FL and Barbara Allison of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Kassidy, Kenton, Kallie, Stepheny, Nathan, Ryan, Adam, Emily, Allison, Kyleigh, Shaeley, and Sierra; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and one on the way (Emilia Judith).
She is also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Heuring; and grandchild, Clayton Wayne Kunce.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-4pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka with Funeral Services to follow at 4:00 pm. Pastor Bart Koester will officiate.
Burial will be held at a later date following Cremation Rites.
Memorials in Mrs. Kunce's name can be made to the or .
Published in Times Republic from July 26 to Aug. 3, 2019