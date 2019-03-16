June M. Sullivan, 85, of Stockland passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Flanagan Rehab and Healthcare in Flanagan. She was born on March 29, 1933 in Palmetto, FL the daughter of Oscar and Gertrude (Ivy) Lowry. She married R. Laverle Sullivan on April 4, 1953 in Ellenton, FL and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles.
Mrs. Sullivan is survived by two daughters, Karen (Thomas) Clark of Long Point, IL and Terry Comer; four grandchildren; and one sister in law, Carolyn Sheppard of Milford.
She was a former member of the Stockland United Methodist Church in Stockland.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to the .
Knapp Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of arrangements.
