Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Perry. View Sign Service Information Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center 710 N Neil St Champaign , IL 61820 (217)-442-2874 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center 710 N Neil St Champaign , IL 61820 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center 710 N Neil St Champaign , IL 61820 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Champaign, Illinois – June Perry, 92, of Champaign, died at 8:00 a.m., May 29, at home in Champaign, IL.?

She was born Palma June Orcutt on February 17, 1927, in Milford, Illinois, the daughter of John and Dona Marie Orcutt.



She married John Perry on September 20, 1949 in Watseka, IL., and they celebrated nearly 66 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in August 2015.

? Mrs. Perry was a devoted farm wife for many years in Woodland & Donovan, IL., as well as a loving mother. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading and collecting all kinds of books, watching birds and nature of all types. She also dearly loved playing with her two furry Shih Tzu grand-dogs - Kalani & Makena.



Mrs. Perry, who dearly loved her family, is survived by her son, J. David Perry (Jonnie) of Avon, IN.; her daughter, Peggy Ellen Perry, of Champaign; one sister, Lois West, of Watseka; one sister-in-law, Virginia Orcutt; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Perry, a devout Christian, served faithfully for 40 years in Grace Communion International, and most recently attended First Baptist Church Champaign in Savoy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Dona Marie Orcutt; her husband, John Perry; three brothers, Charles Orcutt, John D. Orcutt, Howard Orcutt; and one sister, Charlotte Hamilton.



Visitation for Mrs. Perry will be held Monday, June 3rd at Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St. in Champaign, from 11 am-1 pm with the funeral service at 1 pm. Her funeral will be officiated by her son, Pastor J. David Perry. Mrs. Perry specifically requested that funeral attendees wear bright colored clothes to celebrate her home going.



Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, Ill.



Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church at Savoy, Ill. Champaign, Illinois – June Perry, 92, of Champaign, died at 8:00 a.m., May 29, at home in Champaign, IL.?She was born Palma June Orcutt on February 17, 1927, in Milford, Illinois, the daughter of John and Dona Marie Orcutt.She married John Perry on September 20, 1949 in Watseka, IL., and they celebrated nearly 66 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in August 2015.? Mrs. Perry was a devoted farm wife for many years in Woodland & Donovan, IL., as well as a loving mother. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading and collecting all kinds of books, watching birds and nature of all types. She also dearly loved playing with her two furry Shih Tzu grand-dogs - Kalani & Makena.Mrs. Perry, who dearly loved her family, is survived by her son, J. David Perry (Jonnie) of Avon, IN.; her daughter, Peggy Ellen Perry, of Champaign; one sister, Lois West, of Watseka; one sister-in-law, Virginia Orcutt; as well as many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Perry, a devout Christian, served faithfully for 40 years in Grace Communion International, and most recently attended First Baptist Church Champaign in Savoy.She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Dona Marie Orcutt; her husband, John Perry; three brothers, Charles Orcutt, John D. Orcutt, Howard Orcutt; and one sister, Charlotte Hamilton.Visitation for Mrs. Perry will be held Monday, June 3rd at Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St. in Champaign, from 11 am-1 pm with the funeral service at 1 pm. Her funeral will be officiated by her son, Pastor J. David Perry. Mrs. Perry specifically requested that funeral attendees wear bright colored clothes to celebrate her home going.Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, Ill.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church at Savoy, Ill. Published in Times Republic from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close