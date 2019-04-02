Karen J. Ahrens, 77, of Watseka passed away on March 29, 2019 at her son's home in Kankakee following a long illness. She was born on July 23, 1941 in Champaign, the daughter of Joel and Carrie Schippert Feller. Karen married Francis O. Ahrens in Watseka on September 6, 1959 and he preceded her in death on December 1, 1991.
Survivors include one son, Timothy (Angelique) Ahrens of Kankakee; one brother, Roy (Kate) Feller of Watseka; daughter in law, Tina Ahrens of Bourbonnais; and nine grandchildren, Tyrece, Tyra, Eleanor, Millicent, Nicholas (Melisa), Samantha, Marilynn, Bobby (Megan), and Steven.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jeffery and Michael; one grandson, Tyson; and two brothers, Curtis and Robert.
Karen was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka and worked at Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Watseka Tire Center for many years.
Funeral services will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be at Iroquois Memorial Park Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee Valley Hospice or Limestone Fire Dept.
Please share a memory of Karen at knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2019