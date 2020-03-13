|
Karen Yvonne Laffoon, age 79, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living Center in Chrisman, IL, with family and friends by her side.
She was born September 17, 1940 in Hoopeston, IL, the daughter of George K. Bee and Helen L. Cade (Ray Ramsey). Karen married Kenneth Rex Laffoon on February 23, 1957 in Sheldon, IL. He preceded her in death June 6, 2008.
Karen & Rex lived in Sheldon for over forty-five years. While devoting her life to Rex, her children and grandchildren, Karen enjoyed reading, gardening and sweets.
Surviving are three daughters, Kassandra K. Smith (Jason) of Hume, IL, Debora L. Burton (Terry) of Sheldon, IL, Michelle L. Yallaly (Quintin) of Lincoln, NE: two sons, Kenneth R. Laffoon, Jr. (Stacy) of Pensacola, FL and Randall G. Laffoon (Barbara) of Sheldon, IL.
She was predeceased by both parents, her step-father, Ray Ramsey, husband and one sister, Sharon Ramsey, and one grandson, Kristopher Daniel.
Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service held with family at the Buswell Cemetery in rural Kentland, IN, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 21, 2020