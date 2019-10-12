|
|
Katherine Helen Longfellow Byers, 53, of Laporte, IN, formerly of Watseka, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born April 8, 1966 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Patterson) Longfellow. Katherine married James Byers in Michigan City, IN in 2016 and he survives.
She is also survived by her father and step-mother, Harold and Carolyn Longfellow of Kankakee; two brothers, Paul (fiancée, Cheryl Boer) Longfellow of Normal and John (Karla) Longfellow of Indian Land, SC; one sister, Lisa (Michael) Tucker of Las Vegas, NV; two half-sisters, Kim (Rick) Gilley of Dayton, OH and Karna J. (Craig) Miller of Dayton, OH; two step-sisters, Cynthia (Jeff) Witte of Mackinaw, MI and Cathryn (Scott) Burns of Chicago; five nieces; and two nephews.
Katherine was preceded in death by her mother, Martha (Patterson) Longfellow.
Katherine was a loving person. She was a wonderful nurse who advocated for her workers and patients and treated them like family. Her smile, caring ways, and attention to detail is what people will remember most about her.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the 4:00 funeral service on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka. Rev. Tom McCann will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Donor's Choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019