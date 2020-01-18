|
Kay E. Foster, 79, of Towanda, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington or to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.
She was born March 19, 1940 in Watseka, IL, daughter of Clyde Oscar and Pearl Ann Harrison Johnson. She married Samuel F. Foster on July 11, 1959.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Sam, of Towanda; her son, Michael (Jennifer) Foster of Oklahoma City, OK; her daughter, Kristine (Gary) Jansen of Macomb and four grandchildren, Tyler & Matthew Jansen and Sydney & Lydia Foster. Also surviving are one sister, Joyce (Karl) Knauth of Milford and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay worked in the medical field in Bloomington/Normal, retiring from the office of Dr. Kenneth Birge in 2005.
She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church; a member of the Bloomington-Normal Pi Beta Phi Alumni Club and a member of the Pi Beta Phi at Bradley University, Peoria, where she received her Associate's Degree in Business.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020