Obituary





She was born on January 22, 1941 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the daughter of Oscar Kehl and Margaret (Blank) Kehl.



Kaye married Joseph Gabrisko in Chicago Heights in 1960.



Mrs. Gabrisko worked at Sears in Meadowview and warehouse for many years. She enjoyed playing games, playing cards, fishing, and doing genealogy research.



Surviving Mrs. Gabrisko is her son, Joseph Gabrisko of Chicago Heights, IL; daughters, Linda Gabrisko Langellier (Darryl) of Watseka, and Judith Gabrisko of Watseka; brothers, Tom Kehl (Sylvia) of Iowa, and Paul Kehl (Karen) of Lansing, IL; sisters, Yvonne Newquist (George) of Monee, IL, and Joyce Adolf (Eddie) of Kansas; grandchildren, Danielle Grant, Courtney Downs, Corey (Crystal) Gabrisko, and Nicholas Gabrisko; great-grandchildren, Logan, Savannah, Zachary, Timothy, Sophie, and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews.



She is also preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Joseph; one son, Timothy; and one brother, Richard.



Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Steger, IL. Father John will officiate.



Burial will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Steger, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Gabrisko's name can be made to the family's wishes.



Arrangements are by the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.



102 W Oak St

Watseka , IL 60970

