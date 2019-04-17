Kendra L. Haskins, 49, of Watseka passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born November 11, 1969 in Pensacola, FL, the daughter of Kenneth and Patricia (Brown) Thiele.
She is survived by one daughter, Autumn Haskins of Watseka; her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Thiele of Watseka; one sister, Julie (Tim) Moore of Kentland, IN; two nephews, Eric Moore of Martinton and Matthew Moore of Kentland, IN; and several aunts, uncles and special cousins.
Kendra was preceded in death by one brother, Bryan Thiele; her maternal grandparents; and her paternal grandparents.
Ms. Haskins was of Catholic faith and attended St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. She suffered from Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. Kendra was a former cashier at AutoZone. She loved flea markets, craft shows, reading, buying jewelry on QVC, and going on trips especially to amusement parks, where she loved riding roller coasters.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with a prayer service being held at 3:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Autumn's Education Fund.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019