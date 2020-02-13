Home

Schreffler Life Story Funeral Home
1100 N Convent St
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(815) 929-1401
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schreffler Life Story Funeral Home
1100 N Convent St
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Schreffler Life Story Funeral Home
1100 N Convent St
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Tunks


1924 - 2020
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Tunks Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" D. Tunks, 95, of Manteno and formerly of Bourbonnais passed away on February 12, 2020 at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. He was born in Martinton, IL on September 22, 1924 to James P. and Eva A. (Ash) Tunks. Kenny married Betty Ilean Hanley in 1948 in Martinton and she preceded him in death.

Kenny is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Ilean (Craig) Thompson of Trivoli, IL and Kennetha (Bill) Sauberli of St. Anne, IL, two grandchildren, Cara Thompson and Casey Sauberli and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and granddaughter, Alana.

There will be a visitation on February 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral following at 2:00 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Home, Bourbonnais Chapel. Pastor Dale Tolly will be officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
