Kenneth Patterson, 70, of Watseka, Illinois, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born November 5, 1948 in Watseka, Illinois, the son of Marvin Patterson and Esther (Hawkes) Patterson.
Kenneth married Nancy Shafer on April 17, 1971 in Stockland, Illinois.
Mr. Patterson worked for UARCO for over 40 years. He served in the ARMY during the Vietnam War. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with the grandchildren.
Surviving Mr. Patterson is his wife, Nancy Patterson of Watseka; daughters, Kendra (Ed) Bell of Tipp City, OH, Nicole (David) Keeley of Festus, MO, Danielle (John) Grosvenor of Watseka; brother, Stanley (Kathy) Patterson of Watseka; mother-in-law, Leona Shafer of Watseka; grandchildren, Austin and Logan Grosvenor; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by both parents; four brothers, Skip, Gene, David, and Fred; one grandchild, Clayton; and father-in-law, Warren Shafer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place at GAR Cemetery in Watseka, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Patterson's name can be made to the IMH Hospice.
