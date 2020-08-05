Kenneth R. Kroesch, 67, of Watseka passed away August 4, 2020 at Amita Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago, IL. He was born July 30, 1953 in Kankakee, IL to Willard and Mildred (Stock) Kroesch.
Kenneth worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as a saw operator. He enjoyed fishing, animals, especially dogs, hunting with his brothers and his job. Kenneth was a Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Willard Kroesch Jr.
There will be no services, cremation rites have been accorded.
