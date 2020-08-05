1/1
Kenneth R. Kroesch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. Kroesch, 67, of Watseka passed away August 4, 2020 at Amita Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago, IL. He was born July 30, 1953 in Kankakee, IL to Willard and Mildred (Stock) Kroesch.
Kenneth worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as a saw operator. He enjoyed fishing, animals, especially dogs, hunting with his brothers and his job. Kenneth was a Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Willard Kroesch Jr.
There will be no services, cremation rites have been accorded.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved